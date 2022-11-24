Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

