Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.86 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62.

