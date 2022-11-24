Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visa Foundation acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,559,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,818,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2,237.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 267,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 255,654 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 101.6% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 464,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ESGV opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.