Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,111 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.81 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

