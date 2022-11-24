Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 750

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 750 ($8.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.57.

Beazley Stock Performance

BZLYF stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

