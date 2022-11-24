Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 840

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 720 ($8.51) in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.57.

Beazley Price Performance

BZLYF stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

