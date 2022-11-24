Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 840

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 720 ($8.51) in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.57.

Beazley Price Performance

BZLYF stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.