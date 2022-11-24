Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

