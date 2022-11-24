BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 5.6%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $183.21 and last traded at $183.77. Approximately 788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 239,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.65.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.82.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

