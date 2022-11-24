Bene Robert F. Del Sells 3,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,196,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

