Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 6%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 19,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 696,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

BHIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,701,744.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Benson Hill by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $42,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Benson Hill by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Benson Hill by 11.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Benson Hill by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 355,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

