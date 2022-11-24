Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $91,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

BSY stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

