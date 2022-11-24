Berenberg Bank Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target to €98.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($102.04) to €98.00 ($100.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($133.67) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($81.63) to €79.00 ($80.61) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $152.18.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.