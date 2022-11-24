Berenberg Bank Raises SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Price Target to €60.00

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €58.00 ($59.18) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMTGF opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.