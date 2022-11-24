Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $59.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Best Buy stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

