Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 8.3%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 29,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,746,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The firm has a market cap of $817.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

