BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BHP opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
