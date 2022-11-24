BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $148.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.15.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $156.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.54. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $374.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BioNTech by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BioNTech by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

