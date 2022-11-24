BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells $30,771.25 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Woodhams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62.

BlackLine Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after buying an additional 434,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,466,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

