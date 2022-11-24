BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $741.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $615.00 to $741.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $703.92.

BLK opened at $736.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $939.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.83.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

