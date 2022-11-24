Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Block were worth $30,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Block by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $220.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

