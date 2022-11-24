Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given a $11.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.