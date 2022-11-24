Bokf Na Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 30.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 79.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.