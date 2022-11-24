Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 365.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AMETEK by 37.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 140.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 14.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AMETEK by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

