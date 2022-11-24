Bokf Na Decreases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,161,000 after buying an additional 258,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $16,300,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $15,743,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $239.75 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.61 and its 200 day moving average is $211.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

