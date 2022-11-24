Bokf Na Has $568,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

