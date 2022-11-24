Bokf Na Has $659,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after buying an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.