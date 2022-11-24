Bokf Na Makes New $630,000 Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

