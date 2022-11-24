Bokf Na Sells 1,142 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chewy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -298.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

