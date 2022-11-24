Bokf Na Sells 2,351 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bokf Na reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Western Union were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

Western Union Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:WU opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

