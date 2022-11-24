Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in eBay were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 39.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

eBay Stock Up 0.2 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

EBAY stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

