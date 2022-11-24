Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,430.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,969.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,814.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,917.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.