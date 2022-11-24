Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Boralex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

