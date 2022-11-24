Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.58.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at C$37.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.75. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

