BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

