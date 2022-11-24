Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given a $13.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bridge Investment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $437.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

