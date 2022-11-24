Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 3,796 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.59 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.