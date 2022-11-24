Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 5,902 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Penumbra worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Penumbra stock opened at $196.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.