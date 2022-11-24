Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 62,992 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 890.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after buying an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

