Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 7,636 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.