Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 79,472 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,472 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.07% of Black Knight worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

