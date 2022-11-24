Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 531,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Snap by 18.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Snap by 31.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $54.89.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
