Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 295.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

