Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after acquiring an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE PEAK opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

