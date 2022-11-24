Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 10,701 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Lantheus worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Up 1.5 %

Lantheus stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.