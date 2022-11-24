Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 15,261 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Premier worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth $378,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Premier by 360.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 104,478 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth $395,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Premier by 1,377.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth $3,243,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

