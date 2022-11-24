Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.35% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $12,591,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

