Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.27% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 841,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 36.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $145,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.64.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.