Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $145.05 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

