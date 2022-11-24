Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,338,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 207,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Allegion Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

