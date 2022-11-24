Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.37 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 60.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

